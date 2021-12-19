Zacks Investment Research Lowers Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 132.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

