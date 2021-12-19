Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Coverage Initiated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,350 ($31.06) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.75) on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,823.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

