Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $810.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

