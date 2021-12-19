La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. On average, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

