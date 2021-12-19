Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

