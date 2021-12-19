Financial Comparison: Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) vs. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ensysce Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25

Ensysce Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 232.62%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences N/A N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 30.78 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -3.62

Ensysce Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences N/A -1,326.68% -162.14% Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Ensysce Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

