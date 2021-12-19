Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

