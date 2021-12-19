Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TLSNY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

