Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.18) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.01) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 169.17 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 114.26 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.20. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £31.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,989.16).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

