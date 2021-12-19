Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

