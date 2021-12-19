Lennox International Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

LII opened at $312.48 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

