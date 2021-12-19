Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.73 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

