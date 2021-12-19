Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sequans Communications S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sequans Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.