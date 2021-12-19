Raymond James Weighs in on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NSR opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$533.71 million and a P/E ratio of 42.24. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

