Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EGBN opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

