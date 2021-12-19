Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.
TSE LIF opened at C$36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$31.10 and a 1 year high of C$50.45.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
