Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF opened at C$36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$31.10 and a 1 year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.