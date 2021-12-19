Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL stock opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

