Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL stock opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.