CSFB Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target dropped by analysts at CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.23.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

