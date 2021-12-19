Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd

Elevation Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 22nd. Elevation Oncology had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

