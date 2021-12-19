Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 23rd

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 23rd.

Tarena International stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

