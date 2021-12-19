OmniLit Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OLITU)

OmniLit Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OLITU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. OmniLit Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During OmniLit Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

