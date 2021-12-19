Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.02 and last traded at $59.12. Approximately 9,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Specifically, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 393.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

