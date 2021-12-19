Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Short Interest Update

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Xometry news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $13,109,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $43.70 on Friday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

