Short Interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Decreases By 26.0%

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,120,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 62,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,024 shares of company stock worth $761,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.57 on Friday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

