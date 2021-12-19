Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WBND opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.