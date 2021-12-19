Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 5772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,652,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,291,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

