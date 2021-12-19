Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVGW stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.49%.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.