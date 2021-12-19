Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to “Buy”

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMGZY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.