Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Hold

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 301,002 shares of company stock valued at $881,767 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in LifeMD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

