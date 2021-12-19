North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NOA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

