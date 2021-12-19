BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

TSE BB opened at C$11.78 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,459.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609.

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.