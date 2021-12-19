BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter.
TSE BB opened at C$11.78 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.53.
Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.