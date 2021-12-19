Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) vs. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Financial Review

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 5 0 2.44

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.73%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.59, suggesting a potential upside of 96.50%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.10 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 12.15 $13.82 million $0.15 39.33

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.