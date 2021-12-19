Zacks: Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

