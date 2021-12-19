-$1.11 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,057 shares of company stock worth $13,387,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

