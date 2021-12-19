National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$159.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$145.10. The firm has a market cap of C$115.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

