Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.