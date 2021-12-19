David Flaschen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($64,622.70).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.63) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 525.02. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.24. Informa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.55) to GBX 560 ($7.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.58) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

