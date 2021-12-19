Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

