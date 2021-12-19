Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

