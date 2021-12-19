Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Electromed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

