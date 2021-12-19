Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

