Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.32 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.