Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.