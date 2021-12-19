Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$14.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

