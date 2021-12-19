FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 201,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,903,000 after purchasing an additional 330,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

