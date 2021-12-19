ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches Market Cap of $109,526.91

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,526.91 and approximately $64,119.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,923,710 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.