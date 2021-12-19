AMEPAY (AME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,815.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $182,815.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.83 or 0.99960238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

