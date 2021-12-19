Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $451,854.35

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $451,854.35 and $53.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.48 or 0.99303377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00277119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00432787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00149162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

