DomRaider (DRT) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, DomRaider has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $735,850.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007211 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.