Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $75.40 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Orchid has a market cap of $256.33 million and $75.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

